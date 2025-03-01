Tragic Accident: Motorcyclist and Passengers Hit by Stray Bull

A fatal accident unfolded when a motorcycle, carrying three passengers, collided with a herd of stray cattle. The incident, reported by the local police, saw the tragic demise of a woman named Omi.

The motorcyclist, Akshay, and his mother Pramila suffered severe injuries. They were immediately transported to a Primary Health Centre for emergency treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed that the accident took place near Sheikhpura village, under the Nanauta police station area. The unfortunate collision led to the death of Omi shortly after reaching the medical facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)