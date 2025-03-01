KSB Limited Achieves Record Sales with 12.7% Growth in 2024

Pune - KSB Limited, a global leader in pumps, valves, and systems, announced impressive sales figures for 2024, with revenue reaching INR 2533 crores, marking a 12.7% rise from the previous year. The company's Q4 revenue saw a significant 20.5% growth, closing at INR 726.4 crores.

KSB's consistent performance is further highlighted by a 200% dividend announcement, reflecting strong business health. Major achievements include inaugurating a Dynamic Test Facility and launching a new reciprocating plunger-type pump. The company secured substantial orders from BHEL and TSK Spain, along with solar pump orders worth INR 408 Million.

Emphasizing innovation and resilience, Vice President Prashant Kumar highlighted growth in sectors like Solar and Valves, despite macroeconomic challenges. Founded in 1960, KSB Limited continues to expand globally, underlining its commitment to delivering robust solutions across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)