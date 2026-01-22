US Army Prepares for Potential Minneapolis Deployment Amid Immigration Protests
The US Army has ordered additional active-duty soldiers to be ready for possible deployment to Minneapolis, amidst protests against immigration enforcement. Troops at Fort Bragg and the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska received standby orders. President Trump considers using the Insurrection Act amidst rising tensions.
- Country:
- United States
The US Army is preparing for a possible deployment to Minneapolis as protests intensify over immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. A defense official, under anonymity, confirmed that troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina are on standby.
Additionally, approximately 1,500 soldiers from Alaska's 11th Airborne Division have received similar orders. President Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act, an infrequently invoked law, to deploy active-duty troops. However, he subsequently moderated his stance.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has urged President Trump against sending more troops, advocating for public safety through shared purpose and trust. Past deployments in cities like Los Angeles and legal challenges reflect ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcing Controversy: Immigration Crackdowns in Maine and Minnesota
Tragic Homicide: Death at Texas Immigration Facility Under Scrutiny
Maine on Edge: Trump's Immigration Enforcement Strategy Unleashes Tension
Court Pauses Restraint on Immigration Agents' Force
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates Tensions in Maine