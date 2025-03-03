Bajaj Auto Sees Growth Despite Domestic Decline
Bajaj Auto announced a 2% increase in overall sales for February 2025, totaling 352,071 units. While domestic two-wheeler sales dropped by 14%, exports surged 23%. Commercial vehicle sales also rose slightly to 52,653 units.
Bajaj Auto reported a 2% rise in total sales in February 2025, reaching 352,071 units, compared to the previous year. This announcement came on Monday as the company reflected on its growth metrics.
Despite the increase, domestic two-wheeler sales experienced a 14% decline, totaling 146,138 units. However, two-wheeler exports saw a significant 23% boost, climbing to 153,280 units.
The company also noted a 1% uptick in commercial vehicle sales, amounting to 52,653 units, demonstrating a steady performance in that segment as well.
