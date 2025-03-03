Left Menu

Brinton Pharmaceuticals Expands with New Vashi Office

Brinton Pharmaceuticals has inaugurated a new Sales & Marketing office in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, enhancing its footprint in India. This strategic move aims to boost collaboration and operational efficiency, supporting the expanding product portfolio across therapeutic areas while reinforcing Brinton's position in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:35 IST
Brinton Pharmaceuticals Expands Operations with New Sales & Marketing Office in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brinton Pharmaceuticals, an influential entity in the pharmaceutical industry, has opened a new Sales & Marketing office in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The Vashi office is designed to enhance collaboration and efficiency for Brinton's teams. It symbolizes the company's commitment to growth and adaptability in meeting healthcare demands. Rahul Darda, Chairman & Managing Director, heralds this development as a pivotal moment, promising improved operational excellence and customer focus.

The move is anticipated to bolster Brinton's engagement with its customers, aiding the expansion of its product line across dermatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, and respiratory therapy segments. Known for its quality and innovation, Brinton aims to bolster its global reach, particularly in dermatology and skincare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

