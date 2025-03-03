Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Boost in Defense Spending

European shares increased to nearly record highs on Monday, driven by a boost in defense stocks following Europe's commitment to higher military spending. The STOXX 600 index rose, while the aerospace and defense index hit new peaks. Optimism in peace plans also contributed to market gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:35 IST
European Shares Surge Amid Boost in Defense Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares soared, nearing record highs on Monday, as defense stocks rallied amid promises of increased military spending across the region. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% by 0932 GMT, poised to build on ten consecutive weeks of growth.

The European aerospace and defense index rose significantly by 6.5%, hitting a record high after EU leaders agreed to boost defense budgets and finalize a Ukraine peace plan to propose to the United States. Leading the charge, Rheinmetall surged 11.4%, while BAE Systems and Leonardo advanced by 13.5% and 11.6%, respectively.

However, US trade tensions cast a shadow with President Trump's tariff threats. Germany's 10-year Bund yield increased to 2.42%, and manufacturing saw the slowest downturn in three years. Meanwhile, Bunzl's shares fell following a 3.6% profit drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025