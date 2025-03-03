Left Menu

Empowering the Milling Industry: Vision 2030 and Beyond

At a conference titled 'The Future of Milling - Vision 2030 and Beyond', BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urged flour millers to adopt modern technologies and improve supply chain efficiencies. He highlighted the government's commitment to food security and emphasized skill development in the industry and support for a Wheat Board.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday urged flour millers to embrace modern technology to reduce costs and enhance supply chain efficiency. Speaking at 'The Future of Milling - Vision 2030 and Beyond', a two-day event by the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI), Khandelwal emphasized the importance of skill development in the industry.

As an MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Khandelwal underscored the government's commitment to ensuring food security. He highlighted the crucial role flour millers play, given wheat's significance as a staple food grain. In response to rising input costs, he advocated for the adoption of modern equipment and technologies.

Khandelwal also addressed the industry's call for a dedicated Wheat Board, pledging to support this initiative with the Commerce Ministry, provided a blueprint is prepared. Additionally, he stressed the need to consider the interests of wheat farmers and traders. The conclave drew over 600 delegates to discuss food security, climate resilience, and technological innovation in milling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

