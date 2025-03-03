Left Menu

Surge in India's Outbound Travel Marks Return to Pre-Pandemic Glory

Outbound travel from India showed significant growth in 2024, with a notable increase in visa applications, according to VFS Global. This rise indicates a recovery beyond pre-pandemic levels, primarily towards destinations like Canada, China, and Europe. The trend is expected to continue strong into 2025.

Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:47 IST
Surge in India's Outbound Travel Marks Return to Pre-Pandemic Glory
  • Country:
  • India

India's outbound travel has soared, with visa application volumes in 2024 surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 4%, according to VFS Global. This marks an 11% year-on-year increase, highlighting a steady recovery in international travel interest among Indian tourists.

The destinations of choice for Indian travelers remain diverse, pointing to an increasing global footprint. Popular countries include Canada, China, France, and the United States, reflecting a broad appeal across continents, suggests data from VFS Global.

The momentum is expected to continue well into 2025, with VFS Global emphasizing early visa applications to facilitate smoother travel experiences. This trend is a testament to strong demand for international travel post-COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

