Surge in India's Outbound Travel Marks Return to Pre-Pandemic Glory

India's outbound travel has soared, with visa application volumes in 2024 surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 4%, according to VFS Global. This marks an 11% year-on-year increase, highlighting a steady recovery in international travel interest among Indian tourists.

The destinations of choice for Indian travelers remain diverse, pointing to an increasing global footprint. Popular countries include Canada, China, France, and the United States, reflecting a broad appeal across continents, suggests data from VFS Global.

The momentum is expected to continue well into 2025, with VFS Global emphasizing early visa applications to facilitate smoother travel experiences. This trend is a testament to strong demand for international travel post-COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)