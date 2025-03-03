Bullet Train Milestone: Track and Tunnels Emerging Amidst Mega Structures

The Bullet Train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad is making steady strides. By late February 2025, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) reported substantial progress with 386 km of pier foundation and 272 km of viaduct completed out of the 508 km planned route. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction during his recent inspection.

While track laying is pending, the NHSRCL confirmed readiness in other infrastructure aspects, such as girder casting over 305 km and track bed installation along 112 km in Gujarat. Overhead electrification is also underway. Structural work is complete for six stations in Gujarat, and progress is ongoing for three elevated stations in Maharashtra, including a critical tunnel under Thane Creek.

In addition to station developments, 13 river bridges along the route are ready, including those over Par, Auranga, and Kolak rivers. Six steel and five prestressed concrete bridges have been completed, while noise barriers have been installed along 130 km to reduce disturbance as the train crosses roads and highways. The project continues to advance rapidly with modern techniques implemented in challenging segments, marking a pivotal moment in India's transport advancement.

