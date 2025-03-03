Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Euro zone longer-dated bond yields experienced a sharp rise on Monday, following the weekend's geopolitical developments which suggest increased European borrowing for defense spending. Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which serves as the euro zone benchmark, jumped 10 basis points to 2.49%, while the 30-year yield surged 12 basis points to 2.81%, marking its largest daily rise since April.

The uptick came after European leaders at a London summit expressed the necessity for increased defense spending, potentially implicating higher debt issuance. Sources reveal that Germany's new government may form two special funds for defense and infrastructure, cumulatively worth hundreds of billions of euros.

Stock markets mirrored this trend, with companies like BAE Systems, Thales, and Rheinmetall seeing significant gains. Additionally, U.S. trade policies, particularly a proposed 25% tariff on EU imports announced by President Trump, loom over financial markets, influencing the disparity between U.S. and German bond yields.

