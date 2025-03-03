Global E-Biz Convergence: The 5th China Cross-Border Fair
The 5th China Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair, hosted in Fuzhou, is the leading event in China's e-commerce sector, attracting global platforms and influencers. With a 20% increase in size, it features top names like Amazon and Alibaba. The event coincides with the significant 2025 China Cross-Border E-commerce Conference, offering deep insights into industry trends.
- Country:
- China
Fuzhou is set to host the 5th China Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair from March 18-20, marking an unprecedented convergence of global e-business stakeholders.
The trade fair, known as the 'Canton Fair' of cross-border e-commerce, will expand by 20%, welcoming e-commerce giants such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba. This national-level exhibition will gather an extensive roster of 1,800 exhibitors, with a notable 80% representing suppliers.
A concurrent highlight is the 2025 China Cross-Border E-commerce Conference, offering deep dives into sector trends, policy shifts, and technological advancements, thereby positioning itself as an industry transformer.
