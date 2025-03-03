Highway Chaos: Bus Overturns to Avoid Motorcycle, Injures 38

A devastating accident on Maharashtra's Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway left 38 passengers injured when a state transport bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle, police informed on Monday.

The bus, en route to Latur from Ahmedpur, lost control and overturned near Nandgaon Pati at around 2 pm, according to divisional traffic officer Sandip Padwal.

Among the injured, six remain in critical condition. Eyewitness reports suggest the bus was traveling at high speed, skidding a considerable distance post the maneuver. It carried 48 passengers, including women and students heading for exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)