Highway Chaos: Bus Overturns to Avoid Motorcycle, Injures 38

A state transport bus overturned on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway in Maharashtra's Latur district, injuring at least 38 people. The incident occurred when the bus tried to avoid a motorcycle. Six passengers are critically injured. Eyewitnesses claim the bus was speeding before the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident on Maharashtra's Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway left 38 passengers injured when a state transport bus swerved to avoid a motorcycle, police informed on Monday.

The bus, en route to Latur from Ahmedpur, lost control and overturned near Nandgaon Pati at around 2 pm, according to divisional traffic officer Sandip Padwal.

Among the injured, six remain in critical condition. Eyewitness reports suggest the bus was traveling at high speed, skidding a considerable distance post the maneuver. It carried 48 passengers, including women and students heading for exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

