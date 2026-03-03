Left Menu

Qantas CEO Addresses Aviation Challenges Amid Global Conflicts

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson spoke at a business summit, highlighting the airline's fuel hedging strategy amidst rising oil prices due to global conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Despite having robust hedging, the significant impact on aviation remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson addressed the pressing issues confronting the aviation sector at the Australian Financial Review's business summit on Tuesday. She emphasized that although the airline has implemented a robust fuel hedging strategy, the rising oil prices driven by the geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran present serious challenges.

Hudson acknowledged the substantial impact these global conflicts have on the aviation industry. 'We've got pretty good hedging in place, but these are pretty significant impacts on aviation, and we're just continuing to watch how it all unfolds,' she stated.

The spike in oil prices underscores the vulnerability of the aviation sector to global events, highlighting the need for strategic planning amidst unpredictable geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

