Rising Tensions: Iran's Response to Khamenei's Death Sparks Global Alert

Following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by Israeli and U.S. strikes, the United States could face retaliatory actions from Iran and its proxies, according to a U.S. intelligence report accessed by Reuters.

The Department of Homeland Security's February 28 threat assessment indicates that while a large-scale physical attack on U.S. soil is improbable, low-level cyber attacks targeting U.S. networks are anticipated. These actions could involve website defacements and distributed denial-of-service attacks. This assessment comes in light of recent confirmations of Khamenei's death and the subsequent escalation of military actions.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized ongoing cooperation with federal intelligence and law enforcement entities to monitor threats. With tensions rising, related violent events in the U.S. have raised concerns about motivations, although specific links remain unconfirmed.

