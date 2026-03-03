Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Up New York Congressional Districts
The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Republican lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis, allowing her Staten Island district's boundaries to be revived amid allegations of racial discrimination. This decision is pivotal for Republicans aiming to maintain control of Congress in upcoming elections. The ruling faced dissent from liberal justices and accusations of partisanship.
In a significant move, the U.S. Supreme Court has revived the contested boundaries of a New York congressional district represented by Republican Nicole Malliotakis, dealing a blow to efforts accusing the map of racially discriminating against Latino and Black voters. The conservative-majority court's decision could have far-reaching implications for the upcoming midterm elections.
The high court's order came after New York state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman had mandated a redrawing of the district map, citing illegal dilution of minority voting power. However, Justice Samuel Alito criticized this order as being racially discriminatory itself. The ruling has sparked sharp dissent from the court's liberal justices, highlighting the deep divisions over electoral laws.
As Republicans strive to hold their narrow majority in the House, the outcome of Malliotakis's reelection bid is of crucial concern. The Republican party's reaction, accusing Democrats of politically motivated gerrymandering, underscores the contentious partisan battles over redistricting as states prepare for the 2026 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
