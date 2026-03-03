Mystery Blast at U.S. Embassy in Riyadh
A minor fire caused by a blast occurred at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, leading to visible flames and black smoke. Reuters has not confirmed the exact details, and the embassy and Saudi government have yet to comment. The incident took place in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter.
A minor blast led to flames and black smoke at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter early Tuesday morning, according to sources.
The cause of the fire is still unconfirmed as Reuters seeks more information about the incident.
Neither the U.S. embassy nor the Saudi government has provided an official statement yet.
