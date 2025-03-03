Airlines Demand Safety Overhaul After Fatal Collision

In the wake of a tragic collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that claimed 67 lives near Washington's Reagan National Airport in January, U.S. airlines are pushing for stringent safety reforms.

Airlines for America, an industry group representing major carriers such as American, Delta, and United, is advocating for permanent changes that would suspend certain routes near Reagan Airport, with exceptions only for essential military or medical flights. This call to action is part of the group's testimony prepared for an upcoming U.S. House hearing and comes as a preliminary report on the incident is expected this month.

In addition to route suspensions, the group urges the mandatory use of the ADS-B safety system by military aircraft operating near large airports, seeking to enhance safety and prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)