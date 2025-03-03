IIFT and APEC Antwerp Sign MoU to Strengthen Global Trade Education and Logistics Training

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APEC – Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center, Belgium, marking a landmark collaboration aimed at advancing academic cooperation and knowledge-sharing in international trade, logistics, and supply chain management.

The MoU seeks to reinforce trade education and training ties between India and Belgium by facilitating faculty and student exchanges for enhanced cross-cultural business learning. The agreement encompasses joint research on port management, global logistics, and trade facilitation, alongside specialized training programs, workshops, and industry interactions. Moreover, the collaboration will promote knowledge transfer in pivotal areas such as e-governance, digital trade, and emerging business technologies.

Key Statements from Dignitaries

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, emphasized the significance of international partnerships in bolstering India’s trade ecosystem. “India and Belgium have enjoyed strong trade relations for decades. This MoU will further enhance our cooperation, ensuring that our future business leaders receive world-class training and insights into global trade practices.”

Belgian dignitaries applauded the initiative, acknowledging the role of such collaborations in strengthening global trade networks. His Excellency Matthias Diependaele praised India’s commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and international partnerships. He underscored Antwerp’s strategic importance as a gateway to Europe, facilitating global trade and economic connectivity.

Commerce Secretary Shri Sunil Barthwal expressed enthusiasm over the MoU signing, reiterating India’s commitment to global competitiveness in international trade logistics through IIFT’s new initiative in collaborative research and training with APEC.

Roundtable Discussion and Alumni Engagement

Following the MoU signing, a roundtable discussion was held between the Minister-President of Belgium and IIFT alumni who had previously visited Flanders. Alumni shared their experiences and key takeaways from their immersive learning at the Port of Antwerp, reinforcing the significance of such international academic collaborations.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The MoU signing was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including:

Shri Jitin Prasada , Minister of State for Commerce & Industry

, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Ajay Bhadoo , Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry His Excellency Matthias Diependaele , Minister-President of the Flemish Government and Flemish Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Industry, Foreign Affairs, Digitalisation, and Facility Management

, Minister-President of the Flemish Government and Flemish Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Industry, Foreign Affairs, Digitalisation, and Facility Management Mr. Jacques Vandermeiren , CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges

, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges Mr. Dirk De Fauw , President of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International

, President of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International Mr. Kristof Waterschoot , Managing Director of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International

, Managing Director of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, along with senior faculty members and distinguished alumni

Future Prospects and Institutional Commitment

Speaking at the event, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi emphasized the partnership’s role in providing IIFT students with practical exposure to global trade and logistics operations. “This collaboration will not only deepen our students’ understanding of port operations and global supply chain mechanisms but also create avenues for joint research, training programs, and faculty exchanges,” he remarked.

Mr. Kristof Waterschoot, Managing Director of Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, highlighted the longstanding relationship between the Port of Antwerp and IIFT, stating, “This MoU will further solidify our efforts in capacity building and knowledge-sharing in trade facilitation.”

Building on a Legacy of Collaboration

The partnership builds upon a strong foundation laid in 2019 when 206 IIFT students visited the Port of Antwerp for firsthand learning. These port visits, integral to IIFT’s curriculum, have significantly enriched students’ understanding of supply chain efficiencies, customs regulations, and global trade operations.

The event concluded with a commitment from both institutions to implement the objectives outlined in the MoU and to work towards developing a robust framework for academic and industry collaborations in international trade.