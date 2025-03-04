Tragic Highway Collision in Bolivia Claims 31 Lives
A devastating highway crash in southern Bolivia involving a truck and a bus has resulted in at least 31 fatalities. Police confirmed the incident, which occurred on the Oruro-Potosi route, forcing the bus off the road. The driver of the truck has been arrested amid ongoing investigations.
A truck and a bus were involved in a catastrophic collision on a highway in southern Bolivia early on Monday, resulting in the death of at least 31 individuals, according to local police.
Limbert Choque, a police spokesperson, stated that the fatalities included both men and women. Emergency services swiftly responded, while President Luis Arce conveyed condolences to the affected families on social media.
The accident, which saw the bus plummet over 500 meters into a ravine, happened on the Oruro-Potosi highway. The truck driver has been detained as authorities continue their investigation. This incident follows a similar tragedy in the same area just days prior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
