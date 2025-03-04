Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Navigates Diversity Amid Legal Changes

Goldman Sachs has removed its 'diversity and inclusion' section from annual filings to comply with U.S. law, while affirming its commitment to diverse talent. CEO David Solomon emphasized the bank's dedication to talent and client service despite these changes during a conference in Australia.

Updated: 04-03-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 06:33 IST
Goldman Sachs Navigates Diversity Amid Legal Changes
Goldman Sachs has eliminated the section labeled "diversity and inclusion" from its annual filings to adhere to U.S. legal requirements. Despite this adjustment, the banking giant remains committed to embracing diverse talent, as reaffirmed by CEO David Solomon at an industry event in Australia.

Solomon, addressing the Australian Financial Review Business Summit, highlighted the significance of adapting communication strategies in light of evolving executive orders and legislation. He assured that these legal constraints would not deter Goldman Sachs from its foundational mission of cultivating extraordinary talent to serve its clients.

The CEO emphasized that the bank views diverse talent and meritocracy as complementary rather than opposing concepts, underscoring the firm's dedication to innovation and exceptional client service amidst a changing regulatory landscape.

