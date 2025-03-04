Thales Defies Space Losses with Strong 2024 Earnings Boosted by Defence Spending

Thales, a leading French defence and technology group, surpassed analyst expectations with its 2024 earnings, thanks to heightened arms spending and a rebound in air traffic overcoming space sector losses. The company projects even greater sales and profitability in 2025.

The company reported a 5.7% increase in operating income to 2.419 billion euros on a like-for-like basis, while revenues rose by 8.3% to 20.577 billion euros. There was a notable growth in defence, with new orders increasing by 6% to 25.289 billion euros. Analysts had expected lower figures, according to a consensus compiled by Thales.

CEO Patrice Caine emphasized the role of geopolitical instability in driving defence investments, noting a 13% rise in defence sales and profits. Meanwhile, aerospace earnings declined due to R&D and restructuring costs in the space sector. Thales continues to evaluate potential European collaborations and forecasts like-for-like sales growth of 5-6% in 2025.

