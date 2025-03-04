Left Menu

CARE Hospitals Champions Medical Approach to Combat Obesity on World Obesity Day

On World Obesity Day, CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad underscores the necessity of a medical approach to tackle obesity, linking it to chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. By focusing on lasting health solutions through advanced surgical and metabolic care, the hospital aims to redefine obesity treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:53 IST
Obesity, Diabetes, and Cancer: CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills Leads the Fight with Science-Driven Care. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4: On World Obesity Day 2025, CARE Hospitals, located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, underscores the vital need for a medical approach towards obesity. This is in light of its association with severe health issues such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Emphasizing the theme 'Changing Systems, Healthier Lives,' the institution points out that obesity transcends mere weight concerns and significantly contributes to chronic illnesses, warranting a structured, medically-led intervention.

Dr. Venugopal Pareek, Senior Consultant and Bariatric Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, highlights the intricate health risks tied to obesity. He shares, 'Obesity impacts more than just physical appearance; it disrupts metabolic functions, hormonal balance, and can trigger conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and certain cancers. A comprehensive medical intervention is imperative for sustained health benefits beyond temporary solutions.' CARE Hospitals' Bariatric and Metabolic Program aims at addressing obesity from its roots rather than treating it as a mere symptom. Their approach integrates cutting-edge surgical methods, personalized nutrition plans, and continuous follow-up to not only ensure weight loss but also to diminish the risk of diseases associated with obesity.

Zonal COO Biju Nair of CARE Hospitals supports the commitment to a science-driven, patient-oriented strategy, stating, 'The focus of obesity treatment extends beyond mere weight reduction; it's about mitigating significant health risks.' He further mentions that the hospital is dedicated to helping patients regain their health, reducing their susceptibility to chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer, ultimately promoting longer, healthier lives. With obesity emerging as a critical global health challenge, CARE Hospitals is steadfast in its pursuit of providing medically structured, outcome-focused solutions that promise more than short-lived remedies. By committing to prevention, tailored treatments, and long-term health changes, the hospital is setting new standards in obesity care and addressing formidable health issues of our era.

About CARE Hospitals: Part of Quality Care India Limited, CARE Hospitals Group is a prominent multi-specialty healthcare provider operating 17 centers across 7 cities in 6 states of India. The group holds a significant position in South and Central India and ranks among India's top 5 hospital networks, offering services in over 30 clinical specialties with a capacity of more than 3000 beds. With 25 facilities in 13 cities, it's a major player in healthcare delivery across emerging cities in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

