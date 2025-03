Trade War Turmoil: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Economic Uncertainty

President Donald Trump initiated tariffs against Canada and Mexico, sparking global trade tensions. The move has led to fears of economic instability as both countries threaten retaliatory measures.

Starting midnight Tuesday, imports from Canada and Mexico are subject to new tariffs, intensifying US trade relations with major partners. Meanwhile, China has retaliated, doubling tariffs on various US goods.

The unpredictability of these tariffs has caught the world economy off guard. This raises the specter of a trade war with unpredictable consequences, affecting everything from local state economies to large international corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)