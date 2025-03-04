Left Menu

Continental Weighs Future of North American Operations Amid Tariffs

Continental is evaluating its sites in Mexico and Canada as U.S. tariffs on goods from those countries take effect. The company, with 38,000 employees in North America, is considering the future of its operations in the region, its second-largest market after Europe.

Updated: 04-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:27 IST
Continental, the German tire and car parts manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it is assessing the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on its operational sites in Mexico and Canada. This evaluation could lead to significant strategic decisions regarding these facilities.

The company, which has a substantial presence in North America, operates factories in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. These sites collectively manufacture a vast array of products, ranging from tires to automotive components, underscoring the region's importance to the company's global business operations.

Employing approximately 38,000 individuals in the North American market, Continental regards this region as its second-most significant market after Europe, contributing to 27% of its total sales in 2023.

