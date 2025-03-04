Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid New U.S. Tariffs

Emerging market stocks and currencies fell as new U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China sparked trade tensions. The Mexican peso hit a one-month low. Canada and Mexico prepared retaliations, while China imposed new tariffs. Global equities suffered, with further implications for bonds and interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks and currencies plummeted on Tuesday, following the implementation of new U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. These measures, imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, have ignited fresh global trade tensions.

The tariffs include a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada, effective as of 12:01 a.m. EST, and a doubling of levies on Chinese goods to 20%. The Mexican peso, trading consistently, fell to a new low, shedding 0.9% to approximately 20.8 per dollar.

In response, Canada and Mexico, longtime trade partners with the U.S., are expected to retaliate promptly, while China has already announced additional tariffs on U.S. imports. This has resulted in declines in equities globally and pressures on currencies, setting off potential shifts in international economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

