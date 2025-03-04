Global Markets Tumble Amid New U.S. Tariffs
Emerging market stocks and currencies fell as new U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China sparked trade tensions. The Mexican peso hit a one-month low. Canada and Mexico prepared retaliations, while China imposed new tariffs. Global equities suffered, with further implications for bonds and interest rates.
Emerging market stocks and currencies plummeted on Tuesday, following the implementation of new U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. These measures, imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, have ignited fresh global trade tensions.
The tariffs include a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada, effective as of 12:01 a.m. EST, and a doubling of levies on Chinese goods to 20%. The Mexican peso, trading consistently, fell to a new low, shedding 0.9% to approximately 20.8 per dollar.
In response, Canada and Mexico, longtime trade partners with the U.S., are expected to retaliate promptly, while China has already announced additional tariffs on U.S. imports. This has resulted in declines in equities globally and pressures on currencies, setting off potential shifts in international economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Shakeup: Trump Administration's Firing Reversal at NNSA
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case
Trump Administration Faces Legal Hurdles and Policy Shifts
Trump Administration Threatens Federal Funding Cuts Over Diversity Programs
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration