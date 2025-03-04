Singapore-India Partnership: A New Era in Palliative Care

The Singapore International Foundation (SIF), in collaboration with Pallium India, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to enhance palliative care across India. The Singapore-India: Palliative Care Accessibility Core Training (PACT) project is set to transform care services and marks a significant milestone in the three-decade-long partnership between the SIF and India.

The PACT initiative will assemble a diverse team of Singapore International Volunteers, specializing in fields such as geriatrics, palliative medicine, and adult education, to work with healthcare professionals from 14 Indian states. This collaboration aims to improve both clinical and non-clinical aspects of palliative care while the Leaders Roundtable, scheduled for 2026, will offer a platform for engaging with Indian healthcare leaders on policy changes.

Leading the Singaporean team is Dr. Ramaswamy Akhileswaran, a veteran in palliative medicine, who will focus on training and mentoring the 30 PACT participants. The comprehensive curriculum includes managing complex symptoms, care for non-cancer related conditions, and supporting allied health specialists, emphasizing the holistic care philosophy to address patients' physical, emotional, and psychological needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)