Singapore-India Partnership: A New Era in Palliative Care

The Singapore International Foundation and Pallium India have launched the Palliative Care Accessibility Core Training (PACT) project. This initiative aims to improve palliative care across India, involving a multidisciplinary team and partnerships with healthcare professionals from 14 Indian states, fostering mutual learning and comprehensive care strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:32 IST
The Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and Pallium India launched the three-year Singapore-India: Palliative Care Accessibility Core Training (PACT) project in Kochi, India. Image Credit: ANI
The Singapore International Foundation (SIF), in collaboration with Pallium India, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to enhance palliative care across India. The Singapore-India: Palliative Care Accessibility Core Training (PACT) project is set to transform care services and marks a significant milestone in the three-decade-long partnership between the SIF and India.

The PACT initiative will assemble a diverse team of Singapore International Volunteers, specializing in fields such as geriatrics, palliative medicine, and adult education, to work with healthcare professionals from 14 Indian states. This collaboration aims to improve both clinical and non-clinical aspects of palliative care while the Leaders Roundtable, scheduled for 2026, will offer a platform for engaging with Indian healthcare leaders on policy changes.

Leading the Singaporean team is Dr. Ramaswamy Akhileswaran, a veteran in palliative medicine, who will focus on training and mentoring the 30 PACT participants. The comprehensive curriculum includes managing complex symptoms, care for non-cancer related conditions, and supporting allied health specialists, emphasizing the holistic care philosophy to address patients' physical, emotional, and psychological needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

