China's Deflation Dilemma: Economic Consequences and Solutions

China's economy is facing significant challenges as deflationary pressures mount, creating a bleak economic outlook for residents like Zhou Fujin. Zhou, who invested in an apartment expecting good returns, now finds its value diminished amid falling rents, reflecting a nationwide trend of economic strain.

Deflation, characterized by decreasing prices, is often more challenging for governments to manage than inflation, due to its deep-rooted economic causes. In China's case, overproduction, reduced consumer spending, and an over-leveraged real estate market have compounded to create a deflationary spiral.

With $18 trillion in household wealth wiped out and new tariffs poised to impact GDP growth, Chinese leaders are exploring various measures. These include initiatives to enhance household incomes and consumption, though they have largely avoided direct acknowledgment of the deflation problem, fearing further consumer panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)