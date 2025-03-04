Canon CNA Partners with Karen Country Club to Launch Canon Academy Juniors: A Transformative Photography Experience for Young Enthusiasts

Canon Central & North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the prestigious Karen Country Club to introduce the Canon Academy Juniors program. Designed for young photography enthusiasts aged 8-16, this exclusive members-only initiative will take place from April 14th-17th, offering an immersive and interactive photography learning experience in one of Kenya’s most scenic environments.

Empowering Young Visual Storytellers

Canon Academy Juniors is a unique educational initiative aimed at fostering a deep-rooted photography culture among children and teenagers. Through a series of engaging workshops, participants will receive expert guidance from Canon-certified trainers, equipping them with essential photography skills while allowing them to explore their creative potential.

Karen Country Club, a historic and family-friendly institution established in 1937, provides the perfect backdrop for this initiative. Nestled within a lush former coffee estate developed by Danish author Karen Blixen—whose life story inspired the iconic film Out of Africa—the club offers panoramic views of the Ngong Hills, indigenous trees, and serene wetlands. This picturesque setting will serve as an ideal learning canvas for young photographers to capture breathtaking imagery while refining their craft.

What to Expect: Program Highlights & Structure

The Canon Academy Juniors program will span four days, featuring two daily sessions tailored to different age groups. The morning sessions will cater to children aged 8-12, while afternoon sessions will be dedicated to teenagers aged 13-16. Each workshop will blend theory and practical training, covering essential photography concepts such as:

Fundamentals of Photography & Camera Handling – Introduction to camera mechanics, settings, and controls.

– Introduction to camera mechanics, settings, and controls. Understanding Camera Modes – Exploring automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes for creative expression.

– Exploring automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes for creative expression. Composition & Exposure Triangle – Learning the principles of framing, lighting, and balancing aperture, shutter speed, and ISO.

– Learning the principles of framing, lighting, and balancing aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. Visual Storytelling – Encouraging participants to capture compelling narratives through images.

– Encouraging participants to capture compelling narratives through images. Canon Creative Park – A specialized session where students can explore genre-based photography, experiment with creative camera modes, and refine their artistic vision.

A Commitment to Innovation and Creative Growth

“Canon Academy Juniors is more than just a photography workshop—it’s an avenue for young minds to develop creativity, gain practical skills, and cultivate a lifelong passion for visual storytelling,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central & North Africa. “We are honored to collaborate with Karen Country Club to bring this transformative experience to their young members, fostering a new generation of photographers in an environment as inspiring as their vision.”

Shaping the Future of Photography in Kenya

Beyond technical skills, Canon Academy Juniors aims to instill confidence, creativity, and a keen eye for detail in every participant. By engaging with the art of photography in a structured yet fun-filled setting, young learners will develop a new perspective on the world around them. Through this partnership, Canon Central & North Africa continues its mission of supporting the creative community by making high-quality photography education accessible to the next generation.

For more details about Canon Academy Juniors at Karen Country Club, visit www.Canon-CNA.com.