Global Markets Wobble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Global financial markets faced turbulence on Tuesday, as fresh U.S. tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China fueled new trade tensions, prompting investors to seek safety.

In Europe, stock indices dropped significantly, with sensitive sectors like automotive experiencing marked declines while aerospace and defense sectors reached record highs. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall, signaling investor apprehension over the trajectory of the U.S. economy.

In response to these geopolitical shifts, Asian markets tracked Wall Street's earlier losses, while commodities like crude oil and currencies such as the Australian dollar and Mexican peso saw declines, reflecting overarching global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)