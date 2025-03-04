Global Markets Wobble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
Global stock and bond markets experienced declines as new U.S. tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China spurred trade conflicts. European stocks, especially in the automotive sector, suffered while aerospace and defense stocks hit highs. Investors expressed concern over the impact on the U.S. economy and market uncertainty increased.
Global financial markets faced turbulence on Tuesday, as fresh U.S. tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China fueled new trade tensions, prompting investors to seek safety.
In Europe, stock indices dropped significantly, with sensitive sectors like automotive experiencing marked declines while aerospace and defense sectors reached record highs. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields continued to fall, signaling investor apprehension over the trajectory of the U.S. economy.
In response to these geopolitical shifts, Asian markets tracked Wall Street's earlier losses, while commodities like crude oil and currencies such as the Australian dollar and Mexican peso saw declines, reflecting overarching global economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Defence Spending Proposals
Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Defence Spending Spike
Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Defence Spending Speculations
European Shares Face Setback Amid Bond Yields and Tariff Threats
Euro Zone Bond Yields Stabilize Amid Defense Spending Uncertainty