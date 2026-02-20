Pegula Triumphs Over Anisimova to Reach Dubai Final

Jessica Pegula demonstrated resilience and tactical acumen in the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, rallying from a first-set loss to defeat fellow American Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

Anisimova initially dominated, swiftly securing a 1-6 lead. However, Pegula regrouped, breaking Anisimova's serve repeatedly to take the second set 6-4 and ultimately clinched the match with a 6-3 final set.

"The match involved numerous cat-and-mouse points, typically swinging in my favor," Pegula stated. Her victory places her in line for her eighth WTA 1000 final. Meanwhile, an all-American final was anticipated if Coco Gauff prevailed in her concurrent semi-final against Elina Svitolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)