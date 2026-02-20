Pegula Triumphs Over Anisimova to Reach Dubai Final
Jessica Pegula overcame a challenging start to defeat Amanda Anisimova in the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals. Despite losing the first set, Pegula broke Anisimova's serve multiple times to claim victory. She now advances to her eighth WTA 1000 final, demonstrating strategic play and resilience on the court.
Jessica Pegula demonstrated resilience and tactical acumen in the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, rallying from a first-set loss to defeat fellow American Amanda Anisimova in three sets.
Anisimova initially dominated, swiftly securing a 1-6 lead. However, Pegula regrouped, breaking Anisimova's serve repeatedly to take the second set 6-4 and ultimately clinched the match with a 6-3 final set.
"The match involved numerous cat-and-mouse points, typically swinging in my favor," Pegula stated. Her victory places her in line for her eighth WTA 1000 final. Meanwhile, an all-American final was anticipated if Coco Gauff prevailed in her concurrent semi-final against Elina Svitolina.
