Left Menu

India Aims for Seamless Trade by Slashing Regulatory Burdens

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserts India's commitment to reducing regulatory burdens to foster a seamless, export-friendly economy. Emphasizing trust-based governance, she highlights initiatives aimed at boosting investments and growth. A high-level committee will review regulations to enhance ease of doing business and attract global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:44 IST
India Aims for Seamless Trade by Slashing Regulatory Burdens
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reiterated the government's dedication to decreasing regulatory hurdles, promoting trust-based governance, and paving the way for an export-centric economy. Her comments came during a post-budget webinar aimed at enhancing India's economic positioning worldwide.

Highlighting the country's efforts to attract both domestic and international investments, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of a strong manufacturing sector. Investments are driven by a reduction in regulatory obstacles, a strategy complemented by compliance simplifications to boost economic growth.

In efforts to streamline business operations, more than 42,000 compliance requirements have been removed, and a significant number of legal provisions decriminalized under the Jan Vishwas Act. The forthcoming Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 aims to further ease these regulations, empowering industries to innovate and expand without bureaucratic hindrances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025