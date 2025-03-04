Rajasthan's New Ceramic Glass Hub: A Boon for Local Economy

J4S, a prominent player in the glass and mobility sector, has announced its decision to establish a ceramic glass manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. The project involves an investment of Rs 250 crore and is expected to generate 500 jobs, boosting the local economy.

The plant will be located in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar, chosen over potential sites in Gujarat, UP, Haryana, and J&K. The swift land allotment process by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) played a significant role in J4S's decision, with 12.22 acres allocated within just 30 days.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, emphasized the importance of understanding investor needs and providing tailored solutions. RIICO Managing Director Shivangi Swarnkar highlighted the critical role of efficient government operations in attracting investment. The government is also setting up a 220-KW substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the facility, which aims to commence production by 2025.

