Road Connectivity: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik highlighted the importance of road connectivity in driving socio-economic development. In a meeting with NHIDCL executive, he emphasized well-constructed roads for enhanced growth and national security. He noted infrastructure's role in tourism and agricultural export, urging NHIDCL for quality project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, stressed the importance of road connectivity in socio-economic development during a meeting with NHIDCL executive director Ashish Gupta. The governor underlined that high-quality infrastructure is crucial for timely development and economic growth.

Parnaik emphasized that improved road networks are not just important for development but also play a key role in national security due to the state's international borders. He pointed out that robust infrastructure could enhance tourism and facilitate the export of local agricultural products.

Parnaik called for the acceleration of infrastructure projects with an emphasis on quality and timely completion, seeing it as essential for boosting economic opportunities and attracting investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

