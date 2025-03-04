Left Menu

Jehangir Hospital Pioneers Advanced Pulmonary Care in Pune

Jehangir Hospital's Pulmonology Department sets new standards in healthcare with cutting-edge diagnostics and personalized treatment for respiratory conditions, including asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea. By integrating advanced technology with patient-centric care, they aim to improve respiratory health in Pune, India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:23 IST
Pulmonology Department: Transforming Respiratory Care at Jehangir Hospital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jehangir Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, is making significant strides in the field of healthcare, particularly with its innovative Pulmonology Department, which promises advanced and comprehensive care for patients.

Dr. Mahendra Kawedia, a senior pulmonologist at Jehangir Hospital, emphasizes the growing need for specialized respiratory care due to the rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses worldwide. At Jehangir, accurate diagnosis is prioritized with services like Pulmonary Function Testing, state-of-the-art imaging, and advanced bronchoscopy, allowing precise assessment and management of various lung conditions.

The hospital also offers sleep studies and allergy testing to address sleep apnea and identify respiratory allergens. With a dedicated team, Jehangir Hospital aims to tackle India's key respiratory diseases, such as COPD, asthma, and tuberculosis, promoting healthier lives for its patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

