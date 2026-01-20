Kyiv's High-Rise Heat Crisis: Russian Attacks Leave Thousands Shivering
More than 5,600 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heat due to a Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that about 80% of these buildings were those still recovering from an earlier attack in January. Efforts to restore heating are ongoing, affecting thousands of residents amid ongoing tensions.
In Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, over 5,600 high-rise apartment buildings have been left without heating following a new Russian attack, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
The crisis has primarily affected buildings previously impacted by an attack on January 9, with approximately 80% still undergoing heat supply restoration.
Thousands of residents are affected as authorities rush to restore heat in the midst of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)