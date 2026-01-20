Kyiv's High-Rise Heat Crisis: Russian Attacks Leave Thousands Shivering

In Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, over 5,600 high-rise apartment buildings have been left without heating following a new Russian attack, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The crisis has primarily affected buildings previously impacted by an attack on January 9, with approximately 80% still undergoing heat supply restoration.

Thousands of residents are affected as authorities rush to restore heat in the midst of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)