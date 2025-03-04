Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Budget Themes: A Vision of Priorities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the thematic priorities of the state's budgets, aiming at development and inclusivity. Criticism arises from the opposition on budget utilization and fiscal deficit. The 2025-26 budget focuses on prioritizing the deprived while addressing fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Budget Themes: A Vision of Priorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the evolving themes of the state's budgets, emphasizing the focus on addressing key developmental priorities. Speaking to the state legislative Assembly, Adityanath noted that the 2025-26 Budget is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and aims to prioritize the deprived, in line with the theme 'vanchit ko vareeyeta.'

Highlighting the ninth and biggest budget so far, Adityanath traced past budgets, detailing the focus on farmers, infrastructure, women's empowerment, and self-reliance. He asserted that the latest budget covers agriculture to welfare and education to self-reliance, ensuring development for Uttar Pradesh.

During the assembly session, Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey criticized the government for underutilizing the 2024-25 budget and expressed concerns over fiscal deficits. Pandey accused the administration of making unrealistic revenue estimates and warned of potential new taxes. Adityanath defended the budget's vision and emphasized increased tax collections under his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

