Uttar Pradesh Leads India in Digital Transactions and Financial Inclusivity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's leading role in digital transactions and economic growth. The state excels in using UPI, implementing DBT, and attracting FDI. Efforts to extend internet access and financial awareness have boosted financial inclusion. Unemployment rates have significantly reduced, showcasing economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner in digital transactions within India, amassing Rs 1,024.41 crore in 2024-25 alone. Much of this success is attributed to widespread adoption of UPI and strategic financial inclusion initiatives.

Adityanath emphasized the transformative impact of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in fighting corruption, labeling it a powerful solution. With DBT, funds are directly deposited into beneficiaries' accounts, bypassing middlemen, leading to a Rs 10,000 crore saving. Uttar Pradesh has seen a substantial increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), reinforcing its status as an attractive investment hub.

Highlighting economic strides, he reported growth in bank deposits from Rs 12.75 lakh crore to Rs 29.66 lakh crore, and improved employment figures. UP's focused policies have lowered unemployment from 17-19% during previous administrations to 3.4% now, outperforming many other Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

