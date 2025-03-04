Left Menu

India Fuels Hyundai's Electric Vehicle Ambitions

Hyundai Motor Company aims to sell 20 lakh electric vehicles globally by 2030, with India playing a crucial role. President and CEO Jose Munoz emphasizes expanding India's EV portfolio and infrastructure, reinforcing HMIL's market significance and future production capacity in Talegaon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:50 IST
Hyundai Motor Company is setting ambitious goals to sell 20 lakh electric vehicles worldwide by 2030, with India at the heart of its strategy, according to President and CEO Jose Munoz.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Gurugram, Munoz highlighted the South Korean automaker's plans to bolster its electric vehicle portfolio within India, aligning with the nation's eco-friendly mobility initiatives.

Munoz stated that Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) will benefit from investments aimed at enhancing local production capabilities, with a new facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, playing a pivotal role in meeting increasing demand and expanding the EV infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

