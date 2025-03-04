Left Menu

Automakers Warn of Price Surge Amid Tariffs

A trade group representing leading automakers warns that new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, imposed by President Trump, will lead to significant price increases. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation predicts the cost of certain vehicle models may rise by 25%, affecting availability and prices immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:02 IST
Automakers Warn of Price Surge Amid Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A leading industry trade group sounded the alarm on Tuesday as new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump threaten to drive vehicle costs higher. The organization, representing nearly all major automakers, cautioned against the recently introduced 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

John Bozzella, head of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, expressed concerns that all automakers would suffer from these new tariffs. "Most anticipate the price of some vehicle models will increase by as much as 25%," he stated, highlighting the immediate negative impact on both pricing and vehicle availability.

The announcement has raised alarms across the automotive industry, prompting fears of significant cost hikes for consumers and disruption in the market. Stakeholders are calling for urgent measures to mitigate these economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025