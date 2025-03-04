Unlocking Limitless Opportunities: India and Belgium Forge New Alliances

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a meeting with Princess Astrid of Belgium, expressing anticipation for unlocking limitless opportunities through collaborations in trade, technology, defence, and agriculture between the two nations.

Princess Astrid is spearheading a high-level Belgian Economic Mission to India from March 1-8, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation. The delegation comprises over 300 members, including business leaders and government officials, showcasing the significance of the mission.

The discussions covered various sectors like clean energy, innovation, and cultural exchanges, aiming for deepened cooperation to strengthen economic resilience and foster growth. India is a key trade partner for Belgium outside the EU, underscoring the importance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)