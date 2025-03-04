Left Menu

Unlocking Limitless Opportunities: India and Belgium Forge New Alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Princess Astrid of Belgium are fostering stronger economic ties through a high-level Belgian Economic Mission to India. Discussions focused on trade, technology, defence, and agriculture, aiming to unlock opportunities through new partnerships and enhance cooperation in several high-impact sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:16 IST
Unlocking Limitless Opportunities: India and Belgium Forge New Alliances
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a meeting with Princess Astrid of Belgium, expressing anticipation for unlocking limitless opportunities through collaborations in trade, technology, defence, and agriculture between the two nations.

Princess Astrid is spearheading a high-level Belgian Economic Mission to India from March 1-8, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation. The delegation comprises over 300 members, including business leaders and government officials, showcasing the significance of the mission.

The discussions covered various sectors like clean energy, innovation, and cultural exchanges, aiming for deepened cooperation to strengthen economic resilience and foster growth. India is a key trade partner for Belgium outside the EU, underscoring the importance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025