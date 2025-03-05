Trade Tensions Soar: Trump's Tariffs Ignite Economic Storm

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada while increasing duties on Chinese goods to 20%. These actions have intensified trade tensions, likely affecting nearly $2.2 trillion in annual U.S. trade with its principal partners and sparking fears of a global economic downturn.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have both condemned the tariffs and vowed retaliation. Canada has already imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, and Sheinbaum has promised further action in response to what they perceive as unjust measures targeting their countries.

The economic repercussions are immediate, with major U.S. stock indexes falling and concerns about rising living costs in America. Retail giants are already announcing price increases, and there are predictions of significant annual cost increases per household. Economists warn that these trade wars could lead to recession and job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)