China's Economic Strategy: Balancing Growth and Innovation Amidst Trade Tensions

China maintains its economic growth target at 5%, addressing deflationary pressures and U.S. trade tariffs with increased fiscal measures. It aims to restructure its economy and enhance consumer demand while fostering advanced manufacturing, amidst concerns about global trade order disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 05:54 IST
China has set its economic growth target for the year at 5%, prioritizing measures to combat deflationary pressures and counteract the impact of rising U.S. trade tariffs. This decision reflects previous reports and is part of a strategic move to stabilize the nation's fiscal landscape.

In an effort to bolster its economy, China plans to increase its budget deficit to 4% of GDP by 2025 and issues special treasury bonds worth 1.3 trillion yuan. Local governments are given the green light to issue 4.4 trillion yuan in special debt, reflecting the country's focus on infrastructural investments.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to outline further policies at the National People's Congress, addressing challenges such as sluggish domestic demand and the impact of U.S. tariffs. Analysts emphasize the need for China to strengthen its social safety nets and diversify its reliance on exports and investment to sustain growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

