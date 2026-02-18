NPCI and NVIDIA Unite to Elevate India's AI-Powered Payment Ecosystem
NPCI and NVIDIA have partnered to enhance AI models for India's payment systems, focusing on trust, resilience, security, and ecosystem enablement. The collaboration aims to create a sovereign AI foundation model using NVIDIA's advanced computing platforms and NPCI's expertise in scalable payment infrastructure.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has teamed up with tech giant NVIDIA to bolster its AI capabilities. This alliance aims to enhance India's payment systems by focusing on trust, resilience, and security. The collaboration seeks to establish a sovereign AI framework crucial for India's digital transactions landscape.
The initiative utilizes NVIDIA's accelerated computing technologies in tandem with NPCI's operational insights from scaling payment systems across the nation. By using the NVIDIA Nemotron family of open models, NPCI plans to align AI innovations with India's regulatory and data sovereignty standards.
In recent developments, NPCI introduced the UPI Help Assistant, powered by the Financial Model for India (FiMI). This fast-response system exemplifies the practical application of AI to handle UPI user grievances efficiently. NPCI's latest move signals a significant stride towards embedding a scalable, foundational AI layer within the country's payments ecosystem.
