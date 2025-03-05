Rahul Gandhi Stands with Unsung Heroes: The Plight of Railway Porters

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress leader, spotlighted the plight of railway porters who put their lives at risk during a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last month. Despite the dangers they faced, their concerns remain unaddressed.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Gandhi interacted with porters at the bustling station, emphasizing his commitment to advocating for their rights. He solicited public suggestions on the 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' portal to improve station security and crowd management.

Describing the harrowing scene where these porters sprang into action to rescue passengers, Gandhi praised their selfless acts amid financial difficulties. The Congress leader remains resolute in championing their causes before the government to secure better working conditions.

