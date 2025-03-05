Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Stands with Unsung Heroes: The Plight of Railway Porters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlights the struggles of railway porters, especially after a tragic stampede incident. Gandhi vows to support their rights, urging people to contribute ideas for better crowd management. He acknowledges their bravery during crises despite enduring financial hardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:57 IST
porters
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress leader, spotlighted the plight of railway porters who put their lives at risk during a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last month. Despite the dangers they faced, their concerns remain unaddressed.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Gandhi interacted with porters at the bustling station, emphasizing his commitment to advocating for their rights. He solicited public suggestions on the 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' portal to improve station security and crowd management.

Describing the harrowing scene where these porters sprang into action to rescue passengers, Gandhi praised their selfless acts amid financial difficulties. The Congress leader remains resolute in championing their causes before the government to secure better working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

