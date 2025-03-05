Tragic Mine Collapse Claims Lives in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident, a slab collapse at the Chikhla mines in Maharashtra's Bhandara district led to the death of two workers and injured another on Wednesday morning, officials revealed.

The collapse occurred around 9 am during the first shift at the state-owned Manganese Ore (India) Limited, at a depth of 100 meters, according to a release by the Bhandara Disaster Management Office.

The deceased, Vijay Nandlal and Arun Chormar, were buried under debris, while Shankar Vishvakarma sustained injuries and was hospitalized. The victims' bodies were transported to Tumsar for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)