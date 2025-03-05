Germany's Fiscal Flexibility Sparks Euro Surge

In a significant market shift, Germany's long-dated bonds faced their steepest sell-off in years, accompanied by a surge in the euro and stock market rebound. This comes as political parties in Germany outline plans to loosen fiscal constraints by creating a 500 billion euro special infrastructure fund.

Intended to fuel higher defense and federal spending, the political move sees Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats presenting proposals to parliament soon, with Germany's Greens negotiating debt reforms. Annalissa Piazza of MFS Investment highlights the fiscal risks now being recognized in European markets.

Germany's pivotal 10-year yield saw an unprecedented leap, reflecting the shift. Analysts remain skeptical about the rapid deployment of these vast funds, leading to robust market reactions. Meanwhile, the euro's ascent denotes investor optimism about fiscal spending's potential economic benefits.

