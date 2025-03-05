Bridging Borders: Reviving Trade between Pakistan and India

A Pakistan-based organization is pushing for renewed trade relations between Pakistan and India, emphasizing potential benefits for both nations. The advocacy comes amid long-standing economic and political tensions, calling for pragmatic steps to bolster economic welfare.

Noor Muhammad Kasuri, chairman of the Pak-India Business Council, highlighted the potential for both countries to save approximately USD 10 billion annually through effective collaboration in various sectors. His letter to the Pakistan-India Joint Business Forum underscores the financial losses due to stalled trade.

Kasuri urges the forum's leadership to actively foster a conducive environment for trade, emphasizing the potential of $20-25 billion in bilateral trade annually. The forum, established in 2012, plays a crucial role in ironing out policy differences and must now bring together key stakeholders promptly to strategize the way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)