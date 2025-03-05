Left Menu

Bridging Borders: Reviving Trade between Pakistan and India

A Pakistan-based organization advocates for renewed trade ties with India, urging the Pakistan-India Joint Business Forum to facilitate conditions for resuming significant bilateral trade, potentially worth billions annually. The chairman highlights the economic losses incurred due to passive relations and stresses the opportunity to boost linkages now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:04 IST
Bridging Borders: Reviving Trade between Pakistan and India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan-based organization is pushing for renewed trade relations between Pakistan and India, emphasizing potential benefits for both nations. The advocacy comes amid long-standing economic and political tensions, calling for pragmatic steps to bolster economic welfare.

Noor Muhammad Kasuri, chairman of the Pak-India Business Council, highlighted the potential for both countries to save approximately USD 10 billion annually through effective collaboration in various sectors. His letter to the Pakistan-India Joint Business Forum underscores the financial losses due to stalled trade.

Kasuri urges the forum's leadership to actively foster a conducive environment for trade, emphasizing the potential of $20-25 billion in bilateral trade annually. The forum, established in 2012, plays a crucial role in ironing out policy differences and must now bring together key stakeholders promptly to strategize the way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025