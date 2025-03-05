Bridging Borders: Reviving Trade between Pakistan and India
A Pakistan-based organization advocates for renewed trade ties with India, urging the Pakistan-India Joint Business Forum to facilitate conditions for resuming significant bilateral trade, potentially worth billions annually. The chairman highlights the economic losses incurred due to passive relations and stresses the opportunity to boost linkages now.
A Pakistan-based organization is pushing for renewed trade relations between Pakistan and India, emphasizing potential benefits for both nations. The advocacy comes amid long-standing economic and political tensions, calling for pragmatic steps to bolster economic welfare.
Noor Muhammad Kasuri, chairman of the Pak-India Business Council, highlighted the potential for both countries to save approximately USD 10 billion annually through effective collaboration in various sectors. His letter to the Pakistan-India Joint Business Forum underscores the financial losses due to stalled trade.
Kasuri urges the forum's leadership to actively foster a conducive environment for trade, emphasizing the potential of $20-25 billion in bilateral trade annually. The forum, established in 2012, plays a crucial role in ironing out policy differences and must now bring together key stakeholders promptly to strategize the way forward.
