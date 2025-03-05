Left Menu

Cabinet Greenlights Uttarakhand Ropeway Projects and Livestock Health Program

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two significant ropeway projects in Uttarakhand to enhance pilgrimage accessibility and a revised program for better animal health. These initiatives aim to improve pilgrimage journeys, boost tourism, and support farmers with affordable veterinary medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:09 IST
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Union Cabinet's approval of two pivotal ropeway projects in Uttarakhand. These projects aim to not only conserve the time of devotees but also facilitate their journey, significantly reducing travel times to important pilgrimage sites.

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed amendments to the Rs 3,880-crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme. This revised program will include the provision of high-quality and cost-efficient generic veterinary medicines for farmers, promising advancements in animal health and productivity.

The ropeway projects, which form part of the National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana, are expected to be completed in four to six years. The significant financial investments emphasize the government's commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

