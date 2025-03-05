China Targets 5% Economic Growth Amid Complex Challenges

The Chinese government has set its sights on a 5% economic growth target for the year, despite anticipated hurdles such as a potential trade war with the United States. Announced during the opening session of China's legislature, the goal also seeks to mitigate 'sluggish' consumer spending domestically.

This shrewd target, repeated over the last two years, faces new challenges from heightened US tariffs and economic obstacles. The strategy offers the government flexibility if growth projections fall short, illustrating a cautious approach to sustaining economic momentum amid turbulent conditions.

China's ambitious plan includes heightened defense spending and prioritizing domestic consumption. Aiming to foster a self-reliant high-tech economy, the government moves towards a 'moderately loose' monetary policy, issuing ultra-long term bonds and doubling support for programs stimulating consumer trade-ins for new appliances and vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)