Man trampled by elephant during testing of anti-collision device in Bengal's Alipurduar

A man was trampled to death by a trained elephant during the testing of an anti-collision device (ACD) in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, a senior forest official said.

The victim, reportedly associated with the firm installing the system, was guiding the elephant with a mahout when the mishap occurred, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said.

''A tragic incident took place during the testing of the ACD. One of the persons involved in the project was crushed under the feet of the elephant. The exact circumstances are not clear. We have launched an inquiry into the incident,'' he said.

He added that the trained and domesticated elephant, used by the forest department, has been placed under observation. However, it did not exhibit any abnormal behavior following the incident.

The deceased was not identified but was confirmed not to be a forest department employee.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official clarified that the victim was not a railway employee but was associated with the organisation responsible for installing an early warning system along the Rajabhatkhawa-Damanpur Elephant Corridor, which spans Champramari Sanctuary in Alipurduar and the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Jalpaiguri district.

The Voice for Asian Elephants—which provides funding for the installation of these devices—and Snap Foundation, which develops the software, are collaborating on the project. The ACD system is designed to emit a signal whenever an elephant comes within 40 metres of a railway track, helping to prevent collisions.

The incident did not disrupt train movements or road traffic at the level crossing in the area, officials said.

